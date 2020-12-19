Edn institutions to remain shut until Jan 16

The ongoing closure of all educational institutions in the country has been extended until January 16, 2021 as novel coronavirus infections and deaths continue to surge.

The Education Ministry issued a notice on Friday, extending the closure of all educational institutions. However, Qawmi Madrasa will be exempt from this directive.

The government announced the closure of all educational institutions on March 17 following the

outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The shutdown period has since been extended on several occasions, most recently until December 19.

The Covid-19 pandemic also resulted in the cancellation of the HSC and equivalent examinations that were scheduled to begin on April 1.

The government has also scrapped Primary Education Completion (PEC), examinations for the fifth graders, and JSC and JDC examinations for the eighth graders along with the annual examinations for students of Class VI to Class X due to the Covid-19 pandemic.























