Hefazat-e-Islam plagued with internal conflict

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 18: Internal conflict in Hefazat-e-Islam has taken a serious turn since September this year after its chief Shah Ahmad Shafi died.

Shafi was the Ameer of the party. He was reportedly to have Pro-Awami League stance.

Under the leadership of then Secretary General Junayed Babunagari a faction developed within the party with pro-BNP-Jamaat stance leading to the conflict.

A source in the party said Babunagari instigated the majority students of the Hathazari Alia Madrasa to stand against Shah Ahmad Shafi.

After Shafi's death the rival group led by Babunagri took the control of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh at the council session held on November 15 last on the Hathazari Madrasa premises.

The council formed a 151-member central committee with incumbent Secretary General Junayed Babunagari as its Ameer. Nur HUssain Kashemi was made the Secretary General who has recently died.

The Pro-Shafi group was neglected in all respects as they were minority in the party.

With the election of new committee, the ruling Awami League has reportedly lost its grip on Hefazat-e-Islam.

Then Secretary General Moinuddin Ruhi and Publicity Secretary of the former committee and the son of Allama Ahmed Shafi, Moulana Anas Madani was not included in the newly formed committee.

Apart from this, the Pro-Shafi Group alleged that the leaders of the existing committee were responsible for the death of Shafi.

They held Mamunul, Joint Secretary General of Hefazat and Nasir Uddin, responsible for the death of Shafi. They alleged that Shafi was killed in a pre-planned manner.

Shafi was mentally tortured and his oxygen support was removed. Apart from that, the ambulance carrying him while he was in a critical condition was stopped on its way to the hospital, they said.

Pro-Shafi group further alleged that those people tried to create unrest at Al Jameyatul Ahlia Darul Ulum Moinul Islam Madrasa, popularly known as Hathazari Madrasa, and also looted an amount of Tk60 lakh from the rooms of Allama Shafi on September 18 last.

They blamed Babunagari's men for snapping Shafi's oxygen support which sent him into coma. Also, Shafi faced obstruction at different places on his way to hospital.

Shafi died a couple of days after unrest gripped the Hathazari Madrasa. The unrest stemmed from madrasa students demanding permanent removal of Shafi's son Anas Madani from the madrasa administration.

Several Jamaat leaders were seen taking part in Shafi's namaj-e-janaza.

On the basis of those accusations, the Pro-Shafi group filed a case on December 17 last against 36 people including Hefazat-e-Islam Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque.

Md Mainuddin, brother-in-law of Shafi, filed the case with Chattogram Judicial Magistrate Court-3, calling his death 'a planned murder'.

The accused include Maulana Nasir Uddin Munir, Mir Idris, Habib Ullah, Ahsan Ullah, Azizul Haque Islamabadi, Zakaria Noman Foyezi, Nuruzzaman Nomani, Abdul Matin and Mohammad Shahidullah.

Chattogram Judicial Magistrate Shiblu Kumar Dey took the case into cognisance and asked Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate it, the plaintiff's lawyer Mohammad Abu Hanif said.

Besides, pro-Shafi group blamed Babunagari for what happened at the capital's Shapla Chattar on May 5, 2013. They claimed that then Hefazat Secretary General Babunagari, without taking permission from Shafi, forced Hefazat activists to stay overnight at the Shapla Chattar.

On May 5, 2013, thousands of members of Hefazat, a Qawmi madrasa-based Islamist organisation, clashed with law enforcers and ruling Awami League men, turning Motijheel and Paltan areas into a battlefield.

The Hefazat first appeared on the scene in 2009 by protesting a draft national women development policy that provided equal inheritance rights to women.

A year later, it demanded cancellation of a proposed national education policy that focused on secular curriculum for schools and colleges.

In 2013, Hefazat, headquartered in Darul Uloom Moinul Islam Madrasa in Chattogram, Hathazari, became the main force opposing the Shahbagh Gonojagoron Mancha.









