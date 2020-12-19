Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 December, 2020, 6:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Now Bagha Jatin’s statue damaged in Kushtia

Published : Saturday, 19 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

Now Bagha Jatin’s statue damaged in Kushtia

Now Bagha Jatin’s statue damaged in Kushtia

KUSHTIA, Dec18: Miscre-ants vandalised the sculpture of revolutionary leader of the movement against British rule  Jatindranath Mukherjee, popularly known as  Bagha Jatin, at Kaya College in Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia on Thursday night.
Vandals damaged the nose and parts of the right cheek of the sculpture. Locals said they found the sculpture of Bagha Jatin vandalised on Friday morning and informed the police of the matter.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rajibul Islam Khan said: "Vandals damaged the nose and parts of the right cheek of the sculpture. We are investigating the matter. Culprits will be brought
to justice as early as possible."
The incident took place only two weeks after the vandalism of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's sculpture in Kushtia town.
 An under-construction sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhuat Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Five-Road Intersection of Kushtia town was vandalised on December 4, sparking countrywide protests.
Police are quizzing four people for their alleged negligence in protecting the sculpture of the revolutionary leader.
They are Advocate Nizamul Huq Chunnu, President of Kaya College governing body, Harun-ur-Rashid, principal of the college, Anisur Rahman, member of the college governing body, and Khalilur Rahman, night guard of the college
Kushtia Deputy Commissioner Md Aslam Hossain, Police Superintendent SM Tanveer Arafat and Additional District Magistrate Sirajul Islam visited the spot.
A three-member probe committee, headed by the additional deputy commissioner, has been formed to investigate the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
For the first time in 70-year history, UNICEF to feed hungry children in UK
25 new C-19 deaths, 1,318 cases in a day
Covid pandemic throws spanner into wheels of War Crimes trial
Indian SC declines calls to ban farmers’ protest
BNP announces 55 mayor candidates
Water security a top priority in Covid-19 recovery: ADB
Residential buildings rented out for commercial purposes
Myanmar yet to take action against Yaba producers


Latest News
Probe into distortion of national flag at Rokeya University begins
AL announces candidates for 61 municipality elections
Vandalising Bagha Jatin's statue: Detained principal files case
Police official killed in Patuakhali road accident
US energy department caught up in giant cyber-hack
BNP announces names of candidates for 55 municipality polls
Judiciary makes outstanding success during Covid-19: Law Minister
Blast at Afghan Quran recitation event kills 15 civilians
Babies born to COVID-19 mothers have antibodies: study
UN chief stresses need of virus vaccine for all nations
Most Read News
Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16
Abdul Hye new Bangladesh Ambassador to Thailand
Man killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Modi invites BD to join BRICS Bank, Hasina agrees
AL Local Govt Nomination Board meets today
Israel plays ‘quid pro quo’ game with Arab countries
Man held with 15kg gold put on 4-day remand
Housewife’s body found in Feni, family claims murder
Gemcon Khulna win Bangabandhu T20 Cup
Kurigram UP chairman suspended for marrying child
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft