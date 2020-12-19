

Now Bagha Jatin’s statue damaged in Kushtia

Vandals damaged the nose and parts of the right cheek of the sculpture. Locals said they found the sculpture of Bagha Jatin vandalised on Friday morning and informed the police of the matter.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rajibul Islam Khan said: "Vandals damaged the nose and parts of the right cheek of the sculpture. We are investigating the matter. Culprits will be brought

to justice as early as possible."

The incident took place only two weeks after the vandalism of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's sculpture in Kushtia town.

An under-construction sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhuat Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Five-Road Intersection of Kushtia town was vandalised on December 4, sparking countrywide protests.

Police are quizzing four people for their alleged negligence in protecting the sculpture of the revolutionary leader.

They are Advocate Nizamul Huq Chunnu, President of Kaya College governing body, Harun-ur-Rashid, principal of the college, Anisur Rahman, member of the college governing body, and Khalilur Rahman, night guard of the college

Kushtia Deputy Commissioner Md Aslam Hossain, Police Superintendent SM Tanveer Arafat and Additional District Magistrate Sirajul Islam visited the spot.

A three-member probe committee, headed by the additional deputy commissioner, has been formed to investigate the incident.













KUSHTIA, Dec18: Miscre-ants vandalised the sculpture of revolutionary leader of the movement against British rule Jatindranath Mukherjee, popularly known as Bagha Jatin, at Kaya College in Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia on Thursday night.Vandals damaged the nose and parts of the right cheek of the sculpture. Locals said they found the sculpture of Bagha Jatin vandalised on Friday morning and informed the police of the matter.Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rajibul Islam Khan said: "Vandals damaged the nose and parts of the right cheek of the sculpture. We are investigating the matter. Culprits will be broughtto justice as early as possible."The incident took place only two weeks after the vandalism of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's sculpture in Kushtia town.An under-construction sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhuat Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Five-Road Intersection of Kushtia town was vandalised on December 4, sparking countrywide protests.Police are quizzing four people for their alleged negligence in protecting the sculpture of the revolutionary leader.They are Advocate Nizamul Huq Chunnu, President of Kaya College governing body, Harun-ur-Rashid, principal of the college, Anisur Rahman, member of the college governing body, and Khalilur Rahman, night guard of the collegeKushtia Deputy Commissioner Md Aslam Hossain, Police Superintendent SM Tanveer Arafat and Additional District Magistrate Sirajul Islam visited the spot.A three-member probe committee, headed by the additional deputy commissioner, has been formed to investigate the incident.