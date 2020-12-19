Govt officials must take permission from 2 ministries

The High Court has ruled that any government official, below the rank of joint secretary, must take permission from the cabinet division and finance ministry along with approval from his or her own ministry for any official visit abroad in order to ensure that public money spent for the trip is not misused.

The HC bench of Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque came up with the observation on Thursday while delivering verdict on a writ petition filed in 2016 in connection with this issue, Deputy Attorney General Sk Shaifuzzaman, said on Friday.

Citing the HC observation, DAG Shaifuzzaman said government officials below the rank of joint secretary must concentrate on the state's purpose and cannot spend any leisure time during official visits abroad.

The HC bench also observed that government officials must report about the visit and expenditures to the cabinet division and finance ministry on joining office after returning from abroad, he added. He also said the detailed observations of the HC will be available when it releases the full text of its verdict on the writ petition filed in 2016. -Agencies