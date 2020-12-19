Road crashes leave 8 dead

Eight people were killed and nine others injured in road accident in Pabna, Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Chattogram and Brahmanbaria districts on Friday.

Our Pabna Correspondent reported that three members of a family were killed when a speeding truck rammed an auto-van at Bhangura upazila in Pabna on Friday afternoon. The accident occurred at around 1:30pm in Rangalia Tiktikipara area on Bhangura-Faridpur Road.

The deceased are Imon Hossain, 16, and Imran Hossain, 14, son of late Rashid Pramanik of village Par Bhangura in Bhangura Sadar Union, and their cousin sister Chumma Khatun, 13, daughter of Shafiqul Islam of the same village.

Bhangura Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Anwar Hossain said four people of a same family were going to their relative's home at Hatgram from Char Bhangura in a battery- run auto-van Friday afternoon.

When the auto-van reached Rangalia Tiktikipara area, a Pabna-bound speeding truck from Faridpur rammed the vehicle, leaving two brothers and their cousin sister dead on the spot. Locals rescued the injured and took him to Bhangura Upazila Health Complex.

The OC further said the truck fled the scene immediately after the accident. The bodies of the deceased were recovered. Drive is on to find out the killer truck, The OC added.

Our Habiganj correspondent reports: Two people were killed and three others injured in a collision between a pick up, CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Shayestaganj upazila of Habiganj district on Friday morning.

Of the deceased, one was identified as Dipankar Poddar, a resident of Madhabpur upazila in the district.

The accident took place in Kalimnagar area on the Shayestaganj-Habiganj highway around 11:30 am. The bodies of the deceased were recovered from the spot. The Officer in-charge (OC) Ajay Chandra Deb of Shayestaganj Police Station said the injured were admitted to Habiganj Sadar Adhunik Hospital.

In Moulvibazar, a man was killed and another injured as a truck hit a covered van in Moulvibazar's Sreemangal upazila early Friday, reports our correspondent. Sreemangal Fire Service in-charge said the truck hit the covered van in front of Sakina petrol pump in the upazila at around 5:00am, leaving a man dead on the spot and another injured.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital for autopsy, said Sreemangal Police Station OC Md Abdus Salek.

In Chattogram, a man was killed and four others were injured as a private car and a bus collided head-on in Hathazari upazila of Chattogram district early Friday.

The deceased, Bapparaz, 22, was the son of Abul Kalam, a resident of Hathazari municipality area in the district, according to our correspondent.

Locals said the accident took place in Sattar intersection on the Hathazar-Raujan highway around 2:30am when Bapparaj along with his family members were returning home after attending a marriage ceremony. Bapparaj died on the spot while four others sustained injuries.

The injured were admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. Hathazari Fire Service and Civil Defence station Officer Md Shahjahan confirmed the matter. Our Brahmanbaria correspondent adds: A man was run over and killed by a tractor at Sadar upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased, Milon Mia, 40, was a resident of Ankhitara village under Sarail upazila of the district.

Witnesses said a sand-laden tractor hit Milon while he was taking tea standing beside a road at Sherpur Mazar Gate area in the district town. He died instantly.



















