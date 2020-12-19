Ex-BGMEA VP Sirajul Haque dead

Former vice-president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Md Sirajul Haque passed away while undergoing treatment at a city hospital on Thursday night. He was 78.

Sirajul Haque, also elder brother of the Industries and Trade Affairs Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) Md Siddiqur Rahman, breathed his last at around 11:05pm.

He is survived by his wife, three sons, two daughters, relatives and a host of well-wishers and admirers.




















