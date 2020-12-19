Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 December, 2020, 6:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Number of expatriate returnees amid C-19 not alarming: Imran

Published : Saturday, 19 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed, MP, on Friday said the number of expatriate returnees during the coronavirus situation has not become alarming yet.
"It was feared that the economic downturn and the impact of the corona pandemic would lead to the collapse of the labour market in the major employer countries, leaving many foreign workers unemployed. But hopefully, the number of returning workers so far has not become alarming," he said.
The minister said this at a press briefing on the occasion of International Migrants Day-2020 at the conference room of the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment here.
The Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Overseas Missions and Embassies have simultaneously played a positive role in this regard as from April 1 to November 30, 3 lakh 26 thousand 758 expatriate workers have returned to the country amid the pandemic, he said.
Secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Dr Ahmed Munirush Salehin, Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) Director General Md Shamsul Alam, Director General of Wage Earners' Welfare Board Md Hamidur Rahman, Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL) Managing Director Md Saiful Hassan Badal and additional secretaries of the ministry Shahidul Alam and Khadija Begum were present on the occasion.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Onion supply glut in Khulna puts TCB in dilemma
BD appoints 2 new envoys to Thailand, Algeria
Number of expatriate returnees amid C-19 not alarming: Imran
Man held with gold bars at Sylhet airport
Neighbour held for ‘raping’ minor in Savar
TESOL hosts confce on research
Youths, organisations awarded for Covid response
Two youths killed in Satkhira road crash


Latest News
Probe into distortion of national flag at Rokeya University begins
AL announces candidates for 61 municipality elections
Vandalising Bagha Jatin's statue: Detained principal files case
Police official killed in Patuakhali road accident
US energy department caught up in giant cyber-hack
BNP announces names of candidates for 55 municipality polls
Judiciary makes outstanding success during Covid-19: Law Minister
Blast at Afghan Quran recitation event kills 15 civilians
Babies born to COVID-19 mothers have antibodies: study
UN chief stresses need of virus vaccine for all nations
Most Read News
Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16
Abdul Hye new Bangladesh Ambassador to Thailand
Man killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Modi invites BD to join BRICS Bank, Hasina agrees
AL Local Govt Nomination Board meets today
Israel plays ‘quid pro quo’ game with Arab countries
Man held with 15kg gold put on 4-day remand
Housewife’s body found in Feni, family claims murder
Gemcon Khulna win Bangabandhu T20 Cup
Kurigram UP chairman suspended for marrying child
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft