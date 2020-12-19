Number of expatriate returnees amid C-19 not alarming: Imran

Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed, MP, on Friday said the number of expatriate returnees during the coronavirus situation has not become alarming yet.

"It was feared that the economic downturn and the impact of the corona pandemic would lead to the collapse of the labour market in the major employer countries, leaving many foreign workers unemployed. But hopefully, the number of returning workers so far has not become alarming," he said.

The minister said this at a press briefing on the occasion of International Migrants Day-2020 at the conference room of the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment here.

The Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Overseas Missions and Embassies have simultaneously played a positive role in this regard as from April 1 to November 30, 3 lakh 26 thousand 758 expatriate workers have returned to the country amid the pandemic, he said.

Secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Dr Ahmed Munirush Salehin, Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) Director General Md Shamsul Alam, Director General of Wage Earners' Welfare Board Md Hamidur Rahman, Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL) Managing Director Md Saiful Hassan Badal and additional secretaries of the ministry Shahidul Alam and Khadija Begum were present on the occasion. -BSS













