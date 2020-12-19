Video
City News

Man held with gold bars at Sylhet airport

Published : Saturday, 19 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SYLHET, Dec 18: Officials of Customs Intelligence arrested a man with 14 gold bars and gold ornaments at Sylhet Osmani International Airport on Friday.
The arrestee was identified as Jamil Ahmed, 26, of Kashba upazilla in Brahmanbaria.
Customs officials conducted a drive after the Dubai flight landed at Sylhet Osmani Airport at 7:45am, said Assistant Director of Customs Intelligence Al Amin.
"We seized 12 gold bars which were hidden in Jamil's luggage and another two gold bars with some gold ornaments from his handbag," he said.
The recovered gold has an estimated market value of approximately Tk 1.5 crore, said, said Al Amin. Legal action will be taken against Jamil, he added.    -UNB


