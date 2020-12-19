Video
Inter target top spot as leaders AC Milan face Sassuolo test

Published : Saturday, 19 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

MILAN, DEC 18: Inter Milan target top spot in Serie A on Sunday at home against promoted Spezia as league leaders AC Milan face a tricky trip to Sassuolo.
Inter are just one point behind their city rivals after picking up a fifth consecutive league win against Napoli midweek.
Antonio Conte's side have gained four points on Milan in the last two league games with their focus now on a first league title since 2010 after their European exit.
"It makes me smile when an obligation is talked about," said Conte of the pressure to deliver the 'Scudetto' to save Inter's season.
"There are many teams who want to be protagonists. They start with the aim of trying to win, but, in the end, only one does.  "In the last nine years, the same side has always won, which is why I smile when I hear 'obligation'. We want to improve."
Against Napoli, Conte claimed a 32nd win out of 50 Serie A games since taking over in 2019, finishing runner-up one point behind Juventus last season.
That winning run is just short of Jose Mourinho's record of 34 in his first 50 games, the Portuguese having led Inter to an unprecedented treble a decade ago.
Unbeaten Milan travel to sixth-placed Sassuolo as they try to get back winning after back-to-back stalemates.
Star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has missed Milan's last four league games but the 39-year-old Swede looks set to return from a leg injury.
Despite his absence, AC Milan stretched their unbeaten to 24 league games going back to last March, their longest run since 1993.
After a flying start to the season Sassuolo lost momentum after top scorer Francesco Caputo missed four games through injury but the Italian forward returned in a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina last time out.    -AFP


