Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 December, 2020, 6:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Comeback kings Man Utd maintain perfect Premier League away record

Published : Saturday, 19 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (C) celebrates with Manchester United's Brazilian defender Alex Telles (L), Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (2nd R) and Manchester United's French striker Anthony Martial (R) after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Sheffield United and Manchester United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, northern England on December 17, 2020. photo: AFP

Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (C) celebrates with Manchester United's Brazilian defender Alex Telles (L), Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (2nd R) and Manchester United's French striker Anthony Martial (R) after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Sheffield United and Manchester United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, northern England on December 17, 2020. photo: AFP

SHEFFIELD, DEC 18: Manchester United mounted yet another rescue mission on Thursday, beating Sheffield United 3-2 to maintain their perfect away record in the Premier League this season.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Jekyll-and-Hyde team now have 18 points from six matches on the road -- coming from behind to win each one of them.
Two goals from Marcus Rashford and an Anthony Martial strike lifted United to sixth in the table, five points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.
But Sheffield United are staring into the abyss -- with just one point to their name, Chris Wilder's side have fewer points after their first 13 games of a league season than any other team in English top-flight history.
The visitors outclassed Sheffield United for long periods at Bramall Lane but faced a nervy final few minutes before celebrating their 10th consecutive away victory in the league.
"It wasn't comfortable at all towards the end," Solskjaer told the BBC.
"We made it difficult for ourselves again after a slow start but then we played some brilliant stuff. When they get that second goal it's not comfortable at all."
"We need to sharpen up at home," added the Norwegian, whose side have won just one of their six matches at Old Trafford this season.
"Sunday (Leeds at home) will be a massive test for us. It's a big derby. We've been waiting for years to get this game on."
Sheffield United started brightly as Manchester United struggled to find their rhythm and it was no surprise when they scored just their sixth league goal of the season in the fifth minute.
Dean Henderson, picked in the United goal in place of David de Gea, was caught in possession by Oliver Burke, who scrambled the ball to David McGoldrick to tap home.
It was a head-in-hands moment for Henderson, who excelled on loan at Bramall Lane last season.
The home side had a golden chance to double their lead but John Fleck put his left-foot shot wide of Henderson's right-hand post.
Manchester United started to find their stride as the half wore on, with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba pulling the strings from midfield.
They were level in the 26th minute when Rashford bent his run to perfection to stay onside, instantly controlling Victor Lindelof's long ball with his right foot before lashing home.
Seven minutes later United were ahead. The impressive Pogba picked out Martial on the right of the penalty box.
Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale failed to deal with the ball, which bounced kindly for the Frenchman, who poked home.
The visitors, also boasting Mason Greenwood in a multi-pronged attack, looked dangerous every time they swept forward but Sheffield United had attempts of their own through Burke and McGoldrick.
Manchester United extended their lead early in the second half.
Pogba cut out a misplaced throw-in, turned smartly and produced a lovely pirouette to start a break from deep in the United half.
Referee Michael Oliver allowed play to continue when Greenwood was fouled in the middle of a fine team move that ended with Rashford firing underneath a diving Ramsdale, who should have done better.
United appeared to be in cruise control but McGoldrick headed home from a corner in the 87th minute to make life uncomfortable and Henderson had to dive to his right to keep out a powerful shot by substitute Lys Mousset. But the visitors clung on for the win.
Earlier, Aston Villa and Burnley played out a 0-0 draw. Villa are in 11th place while the point lifted Sean Dyche's men out of the bottom three.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
In-form Benzema has Madrid on 'right track' for title charge
Inter target top spot as leaders AC Milan face Sassuolo test
Lewandowski and Bronze win FIFA player of the year awards
PSG wait on Neymar return ahead of Lille showdown
Comeback kings Man Utd maintain perfect Premier League away record
Final round of National School Football begins
Ashwin takes four as India lead Australia by 62
BCB president heaps praise on youngsters


Latest News
Probe into distortion of national flag at Rokeya University begins
AL announces candidates for 61 municipality elections
Vandalising Bagha Jatin's statue: Detained principal files case
Police official killed in Patuakhali road accident
US energy department caught up in giant cyber-hack
BNP announces names of candidates for 55 municipality polls
Judiciary makes outstanding success during Covid-19: Law Minister
Blast at Afghan Quran recitation event kills 15 civilians
Babies born to COVID-19 mothers have antibodies: study
UN chief stresses need of virus vaccine for all nations
Most Read News
Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16
Abdul Hye new Bangladesh Ambassador to Thailand
Man killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Modi invites BD to join BRICS Bank, Hasina agrees
AL Local Govt Nomination Board meets today
Israel plays ‘quid pro quo’ game with Arab countries
Man held with 15kg gold put on 4-day remand
Housewife’s body found in Feni, family claims murder
Gemcon Khulna win Bangabandhu T20 Cup
Kurigram UP chairman suspended for marrying child
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft