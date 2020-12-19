Final round of National School Football begins

Chagalnaiya Pilot High School, Feni played out to a 1-1 goal draw with Suti V.M Pilot Govt. High School, Tangail in the lone opening final round match of the National School Football tournament that has begun from today at Outer stadium at Palton in the city.

In the day's match, Shariful Islam put Suti V.M Pilot Govt. High School in the 34th minute while AB Bom restored the parity for Chagalnaiya Pilot High School in the 36th minute of the match.

Shariful Islam of Feni was named the player of the match for his impressive performance in the match.

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshedy MP was present as the chief guest in the opening ceremony of the final round.

BFF executive members Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Nurul Islam NuruImtiaz Ahmed Sobuj and BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag were present in the opening ceremony.










