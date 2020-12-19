Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 December, 2020, 6:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Final round of National School Football begins

Published : Saturday, 19 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Chagalnaiya Pilot High School, Feni played out to a 1-1 goal draw with Suti V.M Pilot Govt. High School, Tangail in the lone opening final round match of the National School Football tournament that has begun from today at Outer stadium at Palton in the city.
In the day's match, Shariful Islam put Suti V.M Pilot Govt. High School in the 34th minute while AB Bom restored the parity for Chagalnaiya Pilot High School in the 36th minute of the match.
Shariful Islam of Feni was named the player of the match for his impressive performance in the match.
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshedy MP was present as the chief guest in the opening ceremony of the final round.
BFF executive members Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Nurul Islam NuruImtiaz Ahmed Sobuj and BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag were present in the opening ceremony.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
In-form Benzema has Madrid on 'right track' for title charge
Inter target top spot as leaders AC Milan face Sassuolo test
Lewandowski and Bronze win FIFA player of the year awards
PSG wait on Neymar return ahead of Lille showdown
Comeback kings Man Utd maintain perfect Premier League away record
Final round of National School Football begins
Ashwin takes four as India lead Australia by 62
BCB president heaps praise on youngsters


Latest News
Probe into distortion of national flag at Rokeya University begins
AL announces candidates for 61 municipality elections
Vandalising Bagha Jatin's statue: Detained principal files case
Police official killed in Patuakhali road accident
US energy department caught up in giant cyber-hack
BNP announces names of candidates for 55 municipality polls
Judiciary makes outstanding success during Covid-19: Law Minister
Blast at Afghan Quran recitation event kills 15 civilians
Babies born to COVID-19 mothers have antibodies: study
UN chief stresses need of virus vaccine for all nations
Most Read News
Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16
Abdul Hye new Bangladesh Ambassador to Thailand
Man killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Modi invites BD to join BRICS Bank, Hasina agrees
AL Local Govt Nomination Board meets today
Israel plays ‘quid pro quo’ game with Arab countries
Man held with 15kg gold put on 4-day remand
Housewife’s body found in Feni, family claims murder
Gemcon Khulna win Bangabandhu T20 Cup
Kurigram UP chairman suspended for marrying child
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft