Saturday, 19 December, 2020, 6:53 AM
BCB president heaps praise on youngsters

Published : Saturday, 19 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan Papon showered the youngsters with enormous praise as they performed up to the mark in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup.
The tournament was BCB's initiative to bring back cricket to the ground amid the Covid-19 pandemic and it was specially designed for the local players. The BCB expected that they would find out some young players who could be potential weapon for Bangladesh in future.
According to Papon, their plan was successful as they also found out some players who could lead the Bangladesh side in future.
He particularly singled out the names like Shoriful Islam, who bowled extremely well for Gazi Group Chattogram, Parvez Hossain Emon, who became the fastest T20 centurion of Bangladesh. He also praised Mahedi Hasan and others.
"I have seen some players who played really well, which is a pleasing factor for us," Papon said on Friday.
"We have got some good players who could be potential weapon for us in future. I like Afif's game and he is still a newcomer. Among the newcomers, I like Shoriful Islam very much. He really bowled well. There is Parvez Hossain Emon. There is also Mahedi Hasan who I think
would be very good T20 player. I must say we've got a lot of players who have strengthened our pipeline," he added.
But what pleased Papon very much is the current national players' performance as they came up all guns blazing in the tournament.
"What I liked most is that many of our national players performed up to the mark. We expected this from them. For example Mustafizur was excellent throughout the tournament, as was Rubel Hossain. Taskin is back with bang. Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar batted really well. I must say the name of Mahmudullah Riyad who in this final played a magnificent knock," he pointed out.     -BSS


