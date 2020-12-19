Khulna clinch Bangabandhu T20 Cup title smashing Chattogram



The champions team of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, Gemcon Khulna players entering into the field to play the final match against Gazi Group Chattogram at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Friday. photo: BCB

Chattogram preferred to chase winning the toss considering dew factor with the progression of the night. Khulna without Shakib Al Hasan posted a decent total of 155 runs on the board losing seven wickets after captain's knock from Mahmudullah Riyad. Muhmudullah was unbeaten scoring 70 runs off 48 balls. The Silent Killer hit couple of massives backed by eight boundaries to play his best knock in the event.

Zakir Hasan was the next top scorer for Khulna, who gathered 25 runs while Ariful Haque collected 21 runs. Shovagata Home was the 4th Khulna batter to reach a two-digit figure with 15 runs. Rest of the batsmen went with telephonic digits.

Earlier, opener Junaid Siddiqui had gone in the very first ball of the innings with a golden duck. Nahidul Islam gave the initial breakthrough to Chattogram. Man at five Shamim Hossain also departed in the very first delivery he faced.

Nahidul Islam and Shoriful Islam shared two wickets each while Mustafizur Rahman and Mosaddek Hossain took one wicket apiece for Chattogram.

Chasing a fighting total, GGCs lost opener Soumya Sarkar cheaply when they were at 26. Shovagata bowled Soumya when he was at 12. Al-Amin joined the party uprooting GGCs skipper Mohammad Mithun to deepen the calamities for Chattogram. Brilliant follow-throw of speedster Shahidul Islam sent the most dangerous batsmen Liton Das, the leading scorer in the event with 393 accumulated runs. Liton departed for 23 runs. Chattogram were at 51 for three at that juncture of the match.

Shamsur Rahman Shuvo and Shykat Ali's buck kept Chattogram in the match. They stood very crucial 45-run 4th wicket stand before Shuvo's dismissal with 23 runs. Shaykat then paired with Mosaddek Saikat. They assembled 47 runs in the 5th wicket joint venture was to minimize the gap. Shaykat scored 53 while Mosaddek collected 19 runs.

Shahidul had to defend 16 in the ultimate over and conceded one run in the first delivery. Two came from the slower Yorker in the 2nd ball. The set batsmen Mosaddek and Shykat were hunted in next two deliveries. GGCs were 14 short of win from last two balls. A couple followed by six confined Chattogram at 150 for six to confirm a five-run victory for Khunla. Nahidul and Nadif Chowdhury were unbeaten with six and one run respectively.

Shohidul claimed two wickets while Shovagata, Al-Amin and Hasan Mahmud took one wicket each.

Liton Das and Mustafizur Rahman were awarded BDT 2 lakh apiece for their respective achievements as leading scorer and highest wicket taker in the event. Mustafiz also named the Player of the Tournament for his 22 scalps.

Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Parvez Hossain Emon and Shofiul Islam got special performance awards. Mahmudullah, the Player of the Final.













