Saturday, 19 December, 2020, 6:53 AM
Victory Day Hockey

Air Force, Sonali Bank clash in opener today

Published : Saturday, 19 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Air Force and Sonali Bank will engage in the opening match of week-long Victory Day Hockey competition, sponsored by Walton, today (Saturday) at 2:00pm at the Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.
The team of Bangladesh Navy will take on the Police team at 4:15pm in the second match.
The hockey meet arranged in celebration of country's victory day is participated by five teams and they are Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force, Sonali Bank SRC and Bangladesh Police.
The league round is beginning with the two matches today while the top two teams will engage in the final on the 26th of December at the same venue.
However, the services teams are all comprised of national team players and thus the meet is going to be showcase of skills and performances of these athletes before the international event Asian Champions Trophy likely to be held from 11 to 19 March coming year in Dhaka. There, along with host Bangladesh, a total of six nations are playing in. The other national teams are India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Pakistan.
So this victory day meet is also the qualifying stage for the players for that international event.
















