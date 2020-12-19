Around 4.07 lakh children to get MR vaccines in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Dec 18: About 4.07 lakh children will be brought under one dose of measles-rubella (MR) vaccination each in the Measles-Rubella Campaign-2020 in Rajshahi district.

Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Raziul Haque disclosed this while addressing a press conference on "Measles-Rubella Campaign-2020? arranged by the Civil Surgeon Office at its conference room in the city on Thursday.

The Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) of Directorate General of Health Services, World Health Organisation, GAVI and UNICEF will extend support in arranging the campaign abiding by the health directives in the wake of the nobel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic situation.

Dr Raziul Haque said the campaign would be conducted in the district from December 19 to January 31 next at community levels in all nine upazilas and 14 municipalities across the district.

Medical Officer Dr Khurshid Alam, Surveillance Medical Officer of World Health Organization Dr Mahbub Hassan and EPI Superintendent Nur Muhammad also spoke.

-BSS