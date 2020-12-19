25,914 patients recover from C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 18: The total number of coronavirus recovered patients rose to 25,914 in the district with the healing of 171 more people in the last 24 hours till Friday.

A total of 1,938 infected patients were presently undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the port city, sources said.

A total of 25,914 patients have so far recovered from Covid-19 and the recovery rate is 90.79 percent in the district," Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, told BSS today.

The recovered patients were discharged from different home isolations and dedicated corona isolation hospitals of the district as two consecutives real- time PCR tests were found negative, he said. Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said that the death toll from the virus rose to 338 with two fatalities reported afresh in the last 24 hours till Friday.

Besides, all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 792 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals and respective homes for supervision.

Meanwhile, with detection of 79 new more positive cases in eight laboratories in the city on Friday, the total number of infected patients in the city and district has risen to 28547, Dr Rabbi said. Of the total infected people, 22,449 are the residents of the port city and the rest 5,984 are the inhabitants of different upazilas of the district.

Among the newly detected patients, 73 are from Chattogram city and six others from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

The health official mentioned that the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were identified and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.











