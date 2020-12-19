Video
BANKING EVENTS

China firm gets SL port contract

Published : Saturday, 19 December, 2020

COLOMBO, Dec 18: One of China's largest state-run firms that was behind the controversial Hambantota port project has bagged the first contract in Sri Lanka's planned $13-billion Port City, weeks after the US criticised the Chinese government for acting as a "predator" in the island nation.
The China Harbor Engineering Company Limited (CHEC), a subsidiary of state-run behemoth China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC), signed a $1-billion agreement on Thursday with Browns Investments, an arm of Sri Lankan conglomerate LOLC Group, for developing the Colombo International Financial Center (CIFC).
The signing ceremony in Colombo was attended by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and China's envoy to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong. "Attracting foreign direct investment is a priority of our government. This unique project is a powerful example of Sri Lanka's return to the business world," Rajapaksa was quoted as saying by the media.    -HT



