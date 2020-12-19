344 Nigeria schoolboys freed

KANKARA, Dec 18: More than 300 Nigerian schoolboys seized in a mass abduction claimed by Boko Haram experienced their first full day of freedom on Friday after a nearly week-long ordeal.But relief at their survival mingled with concern that many others could still be captive, and the circumstances of their release remained unclear.

Looking dirty, worn-out and distraught, and most of them without shoes, the boys were brought to the governor's offices in Katsina, the capital of Katsina state in northwestern Nigeria, after being released late Thursday. -AFP







