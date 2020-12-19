

TMC in crisis ahead of election

The Bengal assembly Speaker's refusal to accept the resignation of Suvendu Adhikari, who resigned yesterday, highlights the Trinamool's desperation. Speaker Biman Banerjee asked Mr Adhikari to meet him on Monday, saying the letter was not in order and he was not satisfied that it was "genuine and voluntary".

This was hours after the resignation of Shilbhadra Dutta, the lawmaker from Barrackpore. Mr Dutta had earlier this month openly resented what many rebels like him saw as "interference" by poll strategist Prashant Kishor in the choice of candidates for the state election.

Amit Shah has set a target of 200 of the state's 294 seats for the assembly polls. "I think that I am unfit in the party in the present scenario. But, I will not resign as an MLA. Why should I resign as an MLA? I have won by people's votes. If I go, where will they go?" Mr Dutta told reporters after emailing his resignation to the Chief Minister.

Yesterday, soon after Mr Adhikari resigned, another MLA, Jitendra Tiwari, announced his. Mr Tiwari's close associate Colonel Diptanshu Chowdhury also resigned as South Bengal State Transport Corporation and head of the state's grievance monitoring cell. He sent his letter to Mamata Banerjee as well as the governor yesterday. Col Chowdhury had joined the Trinamool from the BJP. Many other resignations are taking place at lower tiers of the party. The back-to-back exits from Triamool came just ahead of BJP president Amit Shah's visit to Bengal on the weekend.

The rate at which TMC MLAs are resigning, Pishi (aunt) must perhaps consider setting up a resignation collection center in her office...," sneered BJP's social media chief Amit Malviya in a tweet referring to Mamata Banerjee as "aunt".

Many of the rebels are expected to cross over to the BJP with much fanfare, in the presence of Amit Shah. What is rapidly looking like an exodus is worrying for the Trinamool as it confronts the BJP's aggressive campaign to oust it from power in Bengal. -NDTV























