Motor biker killed in Barishal

BARISHAL, Dec 18: A young man was killed in a road accident on the Barishal-Dhaka highway near Barthi of Gaurnadi Upazila in the district on Thursday noon.

The victim was identified as Faisal Sardar, 25, son of Salek Sardar of Kasba Village in the upazila.

According to Inspector of the Gaurnadi Highway Police Station M. Manir said, the accident occurred when Faisal was going to Bhurghata on a bike. When he reached Barthi area, a speedy truck rammed his bike.

Later, locals came to rescue hm and took him to a local health complex where the doctor on duty declared him dead.

The truck driver manged to flee.

