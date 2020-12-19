Farmers profit from Hazari bottle gourd at Bagatipara



Farmer Abu Taleb in his bottle gourd field. photo: observer

Over 350 farmers of the upazila have cultivated the variety in about 300 bighas of land this season.

Earlier, the growers suffered damages in pointed gourd farming as there was heavy rainfall in the beginning of the season. Now, they are recouping their losses gradually from the farming of the bottle gourd.

A grower Abu Taleb of the village farmed the bottle gourd in 15-katha land this year. Selling of his products began in the Bengali month of Kartik. Since the beginning, he has been getting profit worth Tk 1,000 per day.

Earlier, he had farmed pointed gourd in the land. But his pointed gourd suffered root rotting disease. In the month of Bhadra, he cultivated Hazari bottle gourd on raised platform.

Like Abu Taleb, many farmers, like Rafiqul Islam and Abdul Karim, also cultivated Hazari bottle gourd in the upazila and became solvent. Their successes have inspired other farmers.

At present, in different markets of Natore, per piece bottle gourd is selling at Tk 25.

Growers said farming such type of bottle gourd is very cost-effective.

In a week, Abu Taleb applied five kg of Di-Ammonium and two kg of urea fertilisers in his bottle gourd field. To check insects, he installed environment friendly pheromone trap.

Abu Taleb said Hazari bottle gourd is cultivable round the year. Marketing can be started after 45 days of sapling planting.

Selling per piece at Tk 40 in the beginning of the season, his bottle gourds are experiencing gradual price decrease, Abu Taleb added. Yet his profit margin is continuing with the increasing production.

He hoped that such volume of sale will continue till next Chaitra.

Grower Rafiqul Islam said, "I have been farming Hazari bottle gourd for the last one year. I am benefitting for low cultivation cost and poor labour."

Upazila Agriculture Officer Momrez Ali said after meeting the local demand, bottle gourds are being sent to different bazaars of the country.

According to him, these bottle gourds are chemical-free, nutritious and profitable. Local growers are becoming economically solvent cultivating this bottle gourd.

To promote the bottle gourd, upazila agriculture department is giving necessary training and advice to the farmers, he informed.











