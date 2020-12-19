Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 December, 2020, 6:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Farmers profit from Hazari bottle gourd at Bagatipara

Published : Saturday, 19 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

Farmer Abu Taleb in his bottle gourd field. photo: observer

Farmer Abu Taleb in his bottle gourd field. photo: observer

BAGATIPARA, NATORE, Dec 18: Farmers of Bilgopalhati Village under Sadar Union in Bagatipara Upazila of the district are making profit from the cultivation of Hazari variety of bottle gourd.
Over 350 farmers of the upazila have cultivated the variety in about 300 bighas of land this season.
Earlier, the growers suffered damages in pointed gourd farming as there was heavy rainfall in the beginning of the season. Now, they are recouping their losses gradually from the farming of the bottle gourd.
A grower Abu Taleb of the village farmed the bottle gourd in 15-katha land this year. Selling of his products began in the Bengali month of Kartik. Since the beginning, he has been getting profit worth Tk 1,000 per day.
Earlier, he had farmed pointed gourd in the land. But his pointed gourd suffered root rotting disease. In the month of Bhadra, he cultivated Hazari bottle gourd on raised platform.
Like Abu Taleb, many farmers, like Rafiqul Islam and Abdul Karim, also cultivated Hazari bottle gourd in the upazila and became solvent. Their successes have inspired other farmers.
At present, in different markets of Natore, per piece bottle gourd is selling at Tk 25.
Growers said farming such type of bottle gourd is very cost-effective.
In a week, Abu Taleb applied five kg of Di-Ammonium and two kg of urea fertilisers in his bottle gourd field. To check insects, he installed environment friendly pheromone trap.
Abu Taleb said Hazari bottle gourd is cultivable round the year. Marketing can be started after 45 days of sapling planting.
Selling per piece at Tk 40 in the beginning of the season, his bottle gourds are experiencing gradual price decrease, Abu Taleb added. Yet his profit margin is continuing with the increasing production.
He hoped that such volume of sale will continue till next Chaitra.
Grower Rafiqul Islam said, "I have been farming Hazari bottle gourd for the last one year. I am benefitting for low cultivation cost and poor labour."
Upazila Agriculture Officer Momrez Ali said after meeting the local demand, bottle gourds are being sent to different bazaars of the country.
According to him, these bottle gourds are chemical-free, nutritious and profitable. Local growers are becoming economically solvent cultivating this bottle gourd.
To promote the bottle gourd, upazila agriculture department is giving necessary training and advice to the farmers, he informed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Motor biker killed in Barishal
Farmers profit from Hazari bottle gourd at Bagatipara
Circus elephant dies in Sirajganj
Two killed in road mishap in Madaripur
UP member held for forging signature at Puthia
Jashore meets demand of other districts for vegetable saplings
18 ‘drug addicts’ held in Joypurhat
Growers get fair price of betel nut in Laxmipur


Latest News
Probe into distortion of national flag at Rokeya University begins
AL announces candidates for 61 municipality elections
Vandalising Bagha Jatin's statue: Detained principal files case
Police official killed in Patuakhali road accident
US energy department caught up in giant cyber-hack
BNP announces names of candidates for 55 municipality polls
Judiciary makes outstanding success during Covid-19: Law Minister
Blast at Afghan Quran recitation event kills 15 civilians
Babies born to COVID-19 mothers have antibodies: study
UN chief stresses need of virus vaccine for all nations
Most Read News
Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16
Abdul Hye new Bangladesh Ambassador to Thailand
Man killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Modi invites BD to join BRICS Bank, Hasina agrees
AL Local Govt Nomination Board meets today
Israel plays ‘quid pro quo’ game with Arab countries
Man held with 15kg gold put on 4-day remand
Housewife’s body found in Feni, family claims murder
Gemcon Khulna win Bangabandhu T20 Cup
Kurigram UP chairman suspended for marrying child
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft