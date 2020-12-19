Circus elephant dies in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Dec 18: A circus show elephant of Naogaon District, used in taking toll from different businesses, has died near a petrol pump in Simanta Bazaar area of Sirajganj Sadar Upazila of the distict recently.

Due to closure of circus shows for long following corona pandemic, the elephant was being fed by collecting toll.

Keeper of the elephant Sohel Hossen said the animal got infected with pox several months back and was treated in Naogaon. After coming to Sirajganj from Naogaon walking for consecutive 20 days, the elephant became ill. On Wednesday night, it became seriously ill, and died on Thursday dawn.

He also said the elephant is about 85 years old and is owned by one Abdul Jalil of Sylhet.





























