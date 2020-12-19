Two killed in road mishap in Madaripur

MADARIPUR, Dec 18: Locals on Thursday blocked the Dhaka-Barishal highway protesting the death of two persons in road accident in the upazila of the district.

The deceased were identified as Suhan Hawlader, 16, son of Liton Hawlader, and Abdur Rahman, son of Mohammad Hawlader, residents of Baligram area.

Police said a truck hit a motorcycle in the area at about 10pm, leaving its driver Suhan dead on the spot and two other passengers Abdur Rahman and Sumon injured.

Of the injured, Abdur Rahman succumbed to his injuries in Faridpur Medical College Hospital in the morning.

Angry locals blocked the highway at about 10am after hearing the news of Abdur Rahman's death and continued their blockade for two hours.

Later, police came to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Officer-in-Charge of Dasa Police Station Mohammad Abdul Wahab confirmed the matter.











