UP member held for forging signature at Puthia

PUTHIA, RAJSHAHI, Dec 18: Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a Union Parishad member in Puthia Upazila of the district on charge of forging signature.

Arrested Jewel Rana, 30, is the UP member of Bhalukgachhi Union in the upazila. CID members arrested him from his home on Thursday afternoon.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Puthia Police Station Khaled Hossain said a case was filed against Rana for forging the signature of an ADC (Revenue) and digging a pond in Bhalukgachhi area.





















