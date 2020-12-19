Jashore meets demand of other districts for vegetable saplings

JASHORE, Dec 18: Farmers of Abdulpur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district are meeting the demand of 35 districts of the country for vegetable saplings.

They are growing saplings of different vegetables in vast fields of the village.

This year saplings are selling at exorbitant prices due to price hike of vegetables and damage of vegetable fields by natural disasters.

Farmers are now buying saplings to re-produce vegetables. So, saplings are selling in huge volumes despite high rates. At the same time, farmers are growing vegetables in large scale for good market prices of the products.

Per 1,000-piece saplings which were sold at Tk 900 to 1,000 in the last season are selling at Tk 1,500 to 2,000 this season.

Sadar Upazila Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Zakir Hossen said saplings can be produced for five times in the same bed in a single season.

According to him, about 15 lakh to 20 lakh saplings of different vegetables can be produced for five times in one-bigha land in a season spending Tk 8 to 10 lakh. The farmers who maintain the process properly get the benefits.

A sharecropper Rafiqul Islam said, "I have been growing vegetable saplings for the last 20 years. My five-member family is running well on this. I am also getting assistances from local agriculture office. For proper nurturing, we are getting good profits."

A sapling buyer Shahidul Islam from Jhikarhachha Upazila of the district said, "I will cultivate cauliflower in three and a half bighas of land. So I have come to Abdulpur for buying good quality saplings."

Another buyer Yusuf Ali from Jhenidah District said, "I got good profit growing pointed gourd this year. Now I will grow cauliflower. I will purchase 3,000 saplings. As I am a regular buyer here, I get saplings at low rates, and the quality of the saplings is also good."

Grower Shahidul Islam said, this year, saplings of many farmers have been destroyed due to natural calamities this year. An average famer has purchased saplings for two times; so, saplings have registered increased demand.





