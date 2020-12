JOYPURHAT, Dec 18: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members detained 18 people while taking drugs in Sadar on Wednesday.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Commander ASP MM Mohaimenur Rashid said a team of the elite force detained 18 drug addicts red handed during drives in Dewanpara and Methor Potti areas in the district town from Wednesday afternoon to 8 pm.

The detainees were handed over to Joypurhat Sadar Police Station after filing of drug cases.