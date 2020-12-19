

Cold with dense fog affects normal life in northern region

The severity of cold increased further because of cold wave, fogs and mists, causing untold sufferings and miseries among the people, especially the homeless, distress, poor and char people.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGAR: For the last four days, the temperature has been declined. It was 9 degree Celsius on Friday at 9 am in Tentulia Upazila. According to Met office, by 6 am, the temperature was recorded at 9.2 degree Celsius.

On Thursday at 9am, the temperature was recorded at 10.5 degree Celsius as against Wednesday's 12 degree Celsius in the morning. With each day passing, the temperature is declining. According to witnesses, localities in northern border areas including Tentulia mainly are getting jeopardised.

A visit on Thursday to several areas in the upazila found shivered life caused by cooling. Village and town were covered with thick fog. In Darjipara Village, straws were seen burned for making fire in several yards. Some were seen preventing cold stress by making fire in kitchen room ovens.

For lack of winter clothes, abjectly poor people are passing miserable days. Immense of suffering is looming over lower income earners. Within limited capacities, they are purchasing warm clothes from the footpath shops.

In order to manage meal, labour class people are going out of houses scorching foggy atmosphere. They are going out to lift stone, work in tea estate or in farmers' field. To meet apatite, they are facing bone-chilling cold.

One tea garden labourer Anwar and two hawkers who came from Rajshahi and Bogura said, despite severe cooling, they are to go to work.

Lifting stone is the main business for most of labour families in Tentulia. From dawn to dusk, they collect stones from the Mahananda River. Mahananda water remains cool. But stone lifting is continuing.

Numerous women labourers like Aymana, Batasi Begum , Kadbanu, Sheuli and China Khatun are the early morning stone lifters. By 8am, they were found in Sardarpara, Sipaipara and Banglabandha areas. Thinking about families and meals, they get out of houses by morning, they said.

By this time, various cold-related diseases have appeared. With the cold severity rising, arrivals of patients are increasing on the outdoor premises of hospitals.

Yet stringent health guidelines are being maintained in the hospitals amid corona situation. Crowds of patients are noticeable also for providing treatment abiding by the health guidelines. Most of the patients are children and adults. Only the serious patients are admitted into hospitals.

Acting Officer of the Met office's monitoring cell in Tentulia Rasel Shah said, due to thick fog, the sun is remaining invisible. For the last seven days, dense fog has been dropping in the region, he added.

Acting Officer of the Met office Jahangir Alam said, on Thursday at 9 am, 10.5 degree Celsius temperature was recorded.

LALMONIRHAT: Many of the destitute people are trying to combat the bone-chilling cold through heat generated burning straws and old rubber tires.

The cold-hit people urged the government and other socio-cultural organisations, including well-off section of the society to distribute warm clothes to the affected people.

Ohidul Islam, 52, a day-labourer of Fulgach Village in Sadar Upazila, said he along with his family members had been suffering a lot for the last couples of days as they did not have warm clothes.

He tried to buy second-hand warm clothes for his family members, but traders had already increased the price of the clothes following fall of temperature, he said.

"I did not go out for work due to cold wave. As we have no warm clothes, we have been facing untold sufferings," said farmer Abul Hossain, 48, of Saptibari Village of Aditmari upazila.















