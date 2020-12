NAOGAON, Dec 18: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members detained three persons along with a touchstone-made statue of Ganesh in Raninaga Upazila of Naogaon recently.

The detainees are Omar Faruk, 47, Rashid, 35, and Faruk Hossain, 50.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Company Commander ASP MM Mohaimenur Rashid said, on information, a team of elite force conducted a drive in Borogachh area in the evening and detained the trio along with the statue.