Potential for tea tourism rising in Panchagarh



A tea garden. photo: observer

Panchagarh has become the third tea zone after the greater Chattogram Hill Tracts and greater Sylhet regions. The tea farming is making a new dimension for economic development here.

According to data of the Tea Board's regional office, at present, tea estates have been expanded across 2,255.55 acres of land in Panchagarh.

A total of 182 small growers have raised tea estates, the areas of which ranged under five acres. There are 11 small holders whose estates ranged from five to 20 acres. There are 19 estates which own above 20 acres each.

Tea tourism can be launched in the estates having lands ranging from five to 20 acres.

Visiting different areas in Panchagarh and Tentulia Upazila, it was seen that the tea estate owners having five to 20 acres have planted different types of trees, including mango, betel nut, amla and mahogany.

Meanwhile, Anandadhara Resort has been raised at Kazi & Kazi Tea Estate in Rowshanpur. It is drawing tourists. Access to the resort is prohibited without permission.

An American immigrant Mizanur Rahman of Chakla area in Panchagarh has cultivated local and foreign variety flowers and fruits along with tea estates in 60 bighas of land. He has also planned to raise bungalow as tourism attraction.

He said, if bungalow, recreation centre and tea stall are raised in the big tea estates, tourists will come in huge numbers. Tea tourism will add new dimension to the economy.

A visit to Tentulia found abundance of tourism potential in Dahuk Tea Estate, TTCL, Kazi Tea Estate and Rahman Tea Estate.

Tourists in the locality get tea of this region. Yet the tea estate of Darjeeling is influencing the tea production here. So, the world's best tea is being produced here. Tea from here is being exported to international markets.

Organic tea of the locality is being sold in Harrods Auction Market in London. It is also being exported to Dubai, Japan and America.

One tourist Imran Khan said, "Tentulia has huge potential for tea tourism. I have seen such potential here."

Head of Tourism Department of Prime Asia University Dr AR Khan referred to huge arrival of tourists in tea estates of Sylhet and Chattogram.

He said in the North Bengal, Panchagarh has turned into the third potential tea tourism zone.

If resort, hotel and bungalow are raised in the estates, a new dimension will be added to the tourism industry, he suggested.

Tentulia Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Masudul Haque said, "Tourists are coming here to see trans-border tea estates. We will try to motivate interested owners of big tea estates about tea tourism."





