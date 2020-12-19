9 gamblers nabbed in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, Dec 18: Members of Rapid Action Battalion arrested nine gamblers from Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested are Motin, 40, Md. Shafiqul, 30, Md. Nur Islam, 32, Abu Bakkar Siddique Swapon, 38, Md. Aminul Islam, 22, Torikul, 19, Shamim, 30, Md. Badal Miah, 35, and Abul Kalam, 50.

RAB said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Kamaliarchar area and arrested the

gamblers.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 Lt. M. Shovon Khan said a case was field with Kishoreganj Model Police Station in this regard.

















