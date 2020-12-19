International Migrants Day observed



A discussion meeting on International Migrants Day was held on the premises of the Collectorate Bhaban on Friday. photo: observer

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, a virtual meeting was jointly organised by the district administration and Pirojpur Technical Training Centre (PTTC) in the morning.

Speakers laid emphasis on training to develop skilled manpower.

They referred to the current government initiatives to develop skills, provide training and welfares activities to expatriates.

They asked for creating more opportunities to invest the expatriates' money properly. They also demanded showing due respect to expatriates.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Engineer of PTTC Md. Ali Hossain.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Ali Md. Shazzad Hossain attended in the meeting as chief guest.

Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Khandarak Md. Yeasin conducted it.

Among other, Associate Professor of the Government Shurawary College Zahidul Islam, Journalist Ziaul Ahsan, and development activist Md. Rafiqual Islam spoke.

LAXMIPUR: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was organised on the premises of the Collectorate Bhaban in the morning.

The meeting was attended by DC Anjan Chandra Pal as chief guest.

It was presided over by ADC Mohamed Safiuzzaman Bhuiya. As special guests, UNO Mohammed Masum, Principal of Laxmipur Technical Training Centre Engineer Md. Mahbubur Rashid Talukder, and Deputy Director of Laxmipur Juba Unnayan Department Md. Abu Zafar were present.

Speakers stressed the need for improving skills of the foreign-going

people.

Later, prizes were distributed among winners of an essay competition









