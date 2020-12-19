Video
Home Countryside

Dry fish trading vibrant at Atrai of Naogaon

Published : Saturday, 19 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

ATRAI, NAOGAON, Dec 18: Dry fish of Atrai Upazila in the district is going to the markets in different districts of the country.
To meet this growing demand, dry fish traders of Atrai are passing busy time. The dry fish processing is going on in a festive mood in Ahsanganj Railway Station area of the upazila.
This year, the availability of fishes is huge in the upazila. But, this year's flood washed away fishes from different ponds in the upazila. Now different species of native fishes are being caught from local marshes.
From dawn, these fishes are being sold in Ahsanganj Railway Station area. Purchasing fishes, traders are drying these.
Last year, there was thin availability of local fishes. The fish traders had counted losses. So, this year they have started making dry fishes to recover last year's losses.
Atrai is one of the known fisheries zones in the northern region. Every day, hundreds of tonnes of fishes are being brought to this wholesale bazaar via rail, road and water ways. Later these are being marketed to different districts.
Bhortentulia Village is most known for producing dry fishes. More than 100 dry fish traders are engaged in it. Only in the rainy season, they ensure living means of their families. But in the last year, they became frustrated due to dull bazaar. It was caused by thin arrival of fresh fishes and high market rates. So, they had to incur losses in the last year. But this year, they are delighted for huge arrival of fresh fishes, cheap rates and high prices of dry fishes.
A trader Manzur Molla of Bhortentulia Village said, "I have been in this business for a long time. It involves enough labour along with financial cost. We make much profit by sending dry fishes to different districts after meeting local demand."
Traders like Ram, Majedul, Pachu, Geda and Sattar said, "Despite scorching sun, rain and inhaling foul smell, we are running this business accompanying our family members."
The demand for Atrai's dry fishes is prevailing across the country, they added. They are expecting a profitable business this year.
Knowledgeable sources in the locality think, under greater initiative, huge foreign currency can be earned, and there will be created many employments in the local dry fish   sector.


