SHERPUR , Dec 18: A man reportedly committed suicide in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The incident took place at Badlakura Village in the upazila at about 8 am.

The deceased was identified as Ibrahim Miah, 50, a resident in the upazila.

Police said Ibrahim Miah was found hanging inside a cowshed at his home in the morning.

An unnatural case has been filed with the police station.