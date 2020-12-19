Home-stay service starts at Char Kukri Mukri

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Dec 18: Home-stay services for tourists have started at Char Kukri Mukri Island in Char Fasson Upazila of the district.

The island has taken a festive look with green forests, tranquil breeze, and winter birds' swimming in marshes.

Local and foreign tourists are coming to this small island to watch its beauty. Yet with the increasing numbers of tourists, necessary facilities have not grown accordingly.

The greenery is alluring tourists to come to this island. Red crabs are roaming everywhere.

Attractions include fishing boats, net making by fishers sitting under shade and coconut orchards. There are also other attractions of numerous alluvial islands including the Tarua beach.

As if, shining skies and attractive horizons have strewn over the island. In plain, the nature has poured down its all the charm over it. In fact, Char Kukri Mukri has reshuffled itself attracting tourists.

Meanwhile, tourists suffer for travelling about 120 kilometres from Bhola District headquarters to Char Kukri Mukri Island. Besides the communication problem, there is accommodation crisis too.

Recently, under the community based Eco-Tourism Development Project, a private organisation, Paribar Unnayan Sangstha, has developed home-stay services in the island. An NGO Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation and International Fund for Agricultural Development financed the project.

They have installed some home-stay services in Char Kukri Mukri. These have not only eased accommodation, but also created income sources.

According to tourism operators, right plan and policy are necessary to tap the tourism potential. Then, not only local but also foreign tourists will arrive in large scale to Char Kukri Mukri.







