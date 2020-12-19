Housewife's body found in Feni

FENI, Dec 18: Police on Thursday night recovered the body of a housewife from Rampur area in the district.

The deceased was identified as Mahmuda Akhter Shirin, 23, wife of Shahjalal Shaheen, a resident of Rampur area.

However, family members of the deceased alleged that Shirin was tortured and murdered by her husband and other members of father-in-law's house.

Police have detained the deceased's father-in-law and mother-in-law in this connection, said In-charge of Feni Police Outpost Sudip Roy.

Sultana, elder sister of Shirin, said family members of Shirin's father-in-law's house often tortured her physically and mentally since her marriage.

"We found the body lying on the floor of her room when reached there in the afternoon. About death Shirin's mother-in-law said she committed suicide. On suspicion about the comments of her family members, we informed it police," she said.






















