Saturday, 19 December, 2020, 6:49 AM
Home Countryside

Water bodies being occupied at Gurudaspur

Published : Saturday, 19 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

The structures on Zia Canal. photo: observer

The structures on Zia Canal. photo: observer

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Dec 18: Unscrupulous people are grabbing different water bodies connected to the Chalan Beel in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district, according to sources.
With these, Zia Khal (canal) is also being grabbed with raising chatal (farm yard), broilers, mills and buildings in an unplanned way.
The drainage system has collapsed. As a result, houses and roads in Gurudaspur Municipality area are becoming dirty. Water-logging is being created in some areas. But administrative measure in this connection is inactive.
The public canal flowing through Chanchkoir Puranpara and Garishapara, ranging from Atrai and Gumani rivers, has been occupied by locals of both banks. It has been filled with earth. The canal is going to lose its existence within next two to three years.
In order to meet water deficit for people of Dakkhin Chalan Beel, it was dug in 1980. It is now being occupied by land grabbers. Water from Chanchkoir Bazaar and adjoining areas are being flowed into this canal.
Due to blockade in the canal, areas like Puranpara, Maddhampara, Bazarpara and Garishapara have to face water stagnation in the absence of drainage system.
In the absence of administrative overseeing and lack of coordination, Zia Khal is being filled overnight.
Requesting anonymity, a land trader said, digging pond in three-cropping land is barred by the high court; yet pond digging is not stopping.
Chalan Beel Rakkha Andolon Committee's President Professor Athar Hossain said, showing no obligation to law, the canal is being occupied; still it is possible to reclaim the canal, he added.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Tamal Hossain said, assistant commissioner (land) has been asked to protect the canal.
AC (Land) Md Abu Rasel said, through river protection movement committee, two surveys have already been conducted. Under specific government instruction, protection campaign will be started, he assured.


« PreviousNext »

