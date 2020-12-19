Video
Letter To the Editor

X-ray scanners will boost the airport security

Published : Saturday, 19 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Dear Sir

The four full-body X-ray scanners placed at the pre-boarding security checkpoints at Hazrat Shah Jalal International Airport will successfully boost efficacy to ensure safety of the people using the airport. The newly installed scanners are highly oriented to detect any object on or inside a passenger's body in a moment using X-ray reality while the existing equipment currently used can only detect metallic objects.

These scanning devices will be an addition to the existing metal detectors and archways. Those who seem suspicious or unwanted in manual search will be asked to go through the full-body X-ray scanner to locate and identify the object.

People of Bangladesh have heard of several incidents of carrying out illegal or unauthorized firearms and outlaw objects prohibited to conveyance evading the existing traditional detecting process in the past. But this modern as well as developed scanning technology will bring those previously passed off unsought instances to an absolute halt as soon as it is officially functional. These is a striking move indeed and hope it will serve for the potential security measures in a larger content for the passengers utilizing this country's primal airport.

Wares Ali Khan
Sadar, Narsingdi



