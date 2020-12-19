Sarder M A Hamid: Unsung scholar and social worker



Sarder M A Hamid



Sarder M A Hamid was born on March 1, 1930 in a famous Muslim family at the village of Khubjipur in the district of Natore. He was outstanding student from his childhood. He completed his ISc and BSc from Rajshahi College. He stood First with distinction in BSc Examination held at the University of Dhaka under the curriculum of Calcutta University in 1949. Then he enrolled in MSc Program at the Department of Chemistry, University of Dhaka in 1950. He was a resident student of Salimullah Muslim Hall. He was actively involved in the Language Movement. Later, he completed his MSc in Chemistry in 1953.



In spite of having a lot of scopes, he started his career as a Lecturer of Chemistry at Satkhira College, Khulna. He also worked at M M College, Gaibandha College, Carmichael College, Edward College, Mohipur College, Azizul Haque College, Mujibur Rahman Mohila College, etc. at different positions including Head of the Department, Vice Principal and Principal. His depth of knowledge, way of teaching and loves for the students made him an exceptional teacher. Since he taught at different renowned institutes, a lot of his students were in good positions at home and abroad. That was his great strength which he utilized properly.



Teaching, research and social work were his lifelong passion. From his student life he was fully involved in different social works without compromising his study. He established many schools, colleges, madrashas, clubs, libraries, mosques, etc. In recognition of his remarkable contribution to society he was awarded Tamgha-I- Khidmat (TK) by the then Pakistan Government on the day of its independence in 1964. Later, he rejected the award on February 19, 1969 protesting the brutal killing of Dr. Shamsujjoha, the Proctor of the University of Rajshahi by the Pakistan Army. No doubt, it reveals his great patriotism.

Though his major was Chemistry, he had equal mastery in literature, history and journalism. He wrote regularly in souvenir, journals and newspapers. He was the Editor of the monthly Amader Desh (1958-1970) published from Pabna.



Professor M A Hamid had an exceptional contribution in amending our Bangla Calendar (Bangabdo Samachar, 1988). Before 1988, the number of days in a month of the Bangla Calendar was not fixed. So, it was difficult to compose calendar, diary, panjika etc. After a vast research Professor MA Hamid first exposed a proposal at a meeting of Bangla Academy on October 23, 1959 to fix up the days in the months of Bangla Calendar. After enormous verification his proposal was accepted in the meeting of Bangla Academy chaired by Dr. Muhammad Shahidullah on February 17, 1966. Finally, the proposal was approved by the Cabinet of the People's Republic of Bangladesh on June 19, 1988. His massive efforts finally succeeded through the evolution of our present Bangla Calendar. He also proposed a correction to calculate Bangla Leap year in accordance with English Leap Year. A Great Job Indeed!



Professor M A Hamid was best known for his research oriented book "Chalanbeeler Etikatha" published by Bangla Academy in 1967. It is a book of the history and scientific outlook of Chalan Beel collected through a vast research. The anchoring of the Pala and the Sena Dynasty as well as the history of the Mughal and the Pathan Empire at Chalan Beel had been nicely illustrated in this book. In fact, it contains enormous historical importance that can't be described in a short passage. It made him very famous in home and abroad.



He was also the life member of many professional societies including Bangla Academy, Bangladesh Itihash Parishad, Asiatic Society of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Lok Shahitya Parishad, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, Gurudaspur Shikkha Shangho, Khubjipur Nazrul Pragati Sangho etc. Besides "Bangabdo Samachar" and "Chalanbeeler Etikatha" he has written twenty six books on Chemistry, culture, literature, history, travelling, etc. He also established Chalanbeel Museum at Khubjipur. Despite his huge efforts, it is not yet up to his expectation.



Fortunately, I had the chance to visit his home several times. His home was just like a library. Roman Philosopher Cicero said "A room without books is like a body without a soul". Nowadays our rooms are decorated with many precious furniture, gifts, souvenir, etc without books. But, Prof. M A Hamid was exceptional. A lot of books, newspapers, magazines were arranged neatly at his home. He spent most of his time in reading and writing.



Sarder M A Hamid was very pious, but not fundamentalist. He is no more with us. But, all of his works will remain forever. He was an unsung scholar and social worker. He did not work for his name or fame. He dedicated his whole life to spread the light of education and for the welfare of the society. He was the lighthouse of the Chalan Beel.



Dr Md Zahangir Alam is a Professor of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, University of Dhaka







