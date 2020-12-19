

Israel-Morocco deal: Escalating Western Sahara tension



Now Morocco becomes the fourth Arab country since August to move toward normalization with Israel and joins the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan in the US's "Abraham Accords" initiative. The deal is a triumph for both Israel and Morocco. But it's a blow for the Polisario Front to their aspiration for nationhood. The Polisario Front is made up of the local Sahrawi people who have fought a war for independence since 1970. Currently, two-thirds of the disputed territory is controlled by Morocco and the rest by the Sahrawi Republic. The Polisario Front demands a referendum to establish an independent state in the region. In 1976, the Polisario affirmed the establishment of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR). 84 countries have recognized Western Sahara as an independent state (although some have revoked their recognition.) The SADR remains a full member state of the African Union.



The root of the war can be traced back to the time when Spain, the former colonial power, withdrew from the territory in 1975. After that, Mauritania, Morocco, and the Polisario Front bogged down in a conflict over its sovereignty. The Polisario Front made a peace deal with Mauritania in 1979. But fighting with Morocco proceeded till 1991. The violent uprising terminated after 16 years - in 1991 with an armistice. The two parties reached an agreement that called for a referendum on independence to be held. But the referendum process has been elongated for decades because the two sides have flunked to negotiate with each other about the terms of the vote. But the ceasefire remained in place.



Moroccan officials have been continuously declaring that the referendum plan is stale and in 2007 suggested autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty, But Polisario rejected the idea. Morocco's claim has been supported by powerful backer countries such as the United States and France. Also, a huge number of countries have acknowledged its sovereignty over the disputed territory by opening consulates in Moroccan-administered Western Sahara, including most recently Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.



The fighting between Morocco and Western Sahara is a recurrent cycle of violence. The severe conflict had been dormant until last month; Fighting erupted again in November this year, after the end of three decades of ceasefire. Polisario said that the reason for the erupting war is because Morocco had breached the 1991 ceasefire agreement. Though the United Nations ordained a cease-fire and immediately stopped the fighting, but now the decision Trump has made could escalate tension in the "already troubled" region.

Already the decision is strongly condemned by the Polisario Front. "The stance is a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter and the resolutions of international legitimacy," the Polisario Front said, as the United Nations has enlisted Western Sahara as a non-self-governing territory and virtually no country recognizes Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara.



Neighbouring Algeria, where the Polisario Front is based and where almost 200,000 Sahrawi refugees live, also criticized the U.S move saying the step would undermine efforts to end the decades-long conflict over the desert territory.



Furthermore, some human rights organizations such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch have filed widespread suppression of peaceful pro-independence activists by Moroccan occupation forces, including torture, beatings, detention without trial, and extrajudicial killings. Though the decision of the normalization deal is another diplomatic win for Donald Trump, the newly elected President Joe Biden will have to face a dilemma regarding this issue. He will face a decision whether to accept the US deal with Morocco on Western Sahara. The normalization risks worsening conflict between Morocco and Polisario Front and Biden now needs to handle the mess Trump has made. Biden probably won't be able to undo Trump's decision as it could hamper the U.S-Morocco relations but he will have to tackle this situation prudently.

Fariha Maimuna is a student of International Relations, University of Dhaka

















