Strategic nexus of Indian engagement in the 1971 war

During 1971, India was very much pragmatic that if the Awami League (Under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) had managed to form the government and established democracy in Pakistan, it would have called for better friendship with India and for a peaceful resolution in Kashmir issues. ''India's hope was that genuinely democratic Pakistan would increasingly desist from military confrontations against India''. But the situation of forming a government under Awami League had gone out of hope when the Pakistani military forces started mass killing in East Pakistan. Understanding the fragmentation in Pakistan, India fully devoted itself to gain victory over Pakistan on behalf of the Bengali people even through a war.



By the events, the incipient movement emerged in the then East Pakistan and the refugee flow had been getting severe day by day. By May 1971, some 10 million individuals had found sanctuary on Indian soil. The situations in East Pakistan and before the Indian border ultimately had been the serious threat to the national security of India. At that time, "the protection and preservation of territorial integrity have been one of the principal objectives of India's foreign policy and not to care anything to join a war against Pakistan by any means to uphold Indian national security.



Former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, extended unequivocal support to the Bengali people--which was the most provoked part of Indian foreign policy at that time. Indira Gandhi travelled across the world to mobilise international support for Bangladesh and to expose the brutality of Pakistani military forces on its own land which ultimately created a lot of problems in the Indian border. Despite an adverse international atmosphere the USA supported Pakistan in operating on-going operation and against Indian support to Bangladesh. On the other hand India kept extending full support to the Bangladeshi freedom fighters by providing shelter, arms and training facilities.



In the spectrum of Cold War era, the USA was always pre-cautious about the balance of power in Asia where India was one of the most significant players in the Asian politics. For the strategic region in the early 1960s, "India found a bit support from the USA and obviously it stemmed from American concerns about the preservation of the balance of power in Asia". Thereafter, the USA had changed its stand very trickily and supported Pakistan in the 1965 war between India and Pakistan over the disputes of Kashmir.



Strategic nexus of Indian engagement in the 1971 war



In the early 1970s, India's structural position became uneasy with the emergence of Pakistan-USA-China nexus when the USA formed alliance with Pakistan and later on with China. The dominant great powers affected India to the extent that it had to search for the best alternative opportunities to develop a sustainable security network against the great power nexus. It was compelled India to gravitate towards the USSR, although in a limited internee. In August 9, 1971, India and the USSR signed a treaty of peace, friendship and cooperation for a period of 20 years. India's choices were constrained by the prevailing competition in the great power system. Hence, India did not fully endorse either superpower and the relationship with the USSR gained very little tangible reward from the asymmetric power relationship.



These nexus have affected the texture of security related aspects in the maritime domain of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) too. India-USSR relationship developed the system for India to promote its maritime security and national interest. The first four submarines were inducted into the Indian Navy from 1967 to 1969 and all of them were bought from the then USSR. India's maritime power was perhaps reached at its apex before the 1971 war and the power was projected and recognized considerably for the first time in and after the 1971 war events.



At that moment Indian navy could have demonstrated the innovative drill in the Ocean which was the absolute gain of Indian foreign policy on the Ocean. The events built confidence to India and it took advantage of Pakistan's internal squabbles by intervening militarily in the 1971 war.



Hence, the political epistemology of Asia as well as Cold War politics had been the major facts for India to join the 1971 war against Pakistan. It was the question of creating own position for India in the world politics by that time. And, truly there was no best alternative for India except helping Bangladesh.



