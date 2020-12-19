Noise pollution: Hazard for Dhaka city dwellers



Mir Mahfuzul Haque



According to the DOE the perfect sound condition for Bangladesh is 45 dB for the daytime and 35 dB for the night in peaceful areas, 50 dB for the daytime and 40 dB for the night in residential areas, 60 dB for the daytime and 50 dB for the night in mixed areas (residential, commercial and industrial localities), 70 dB for the daytime and 60 dB for the night in commercial areas and 75 dB for the daytime and 70 dB for the night in industrial areas. Excessive noise pollution occurs which makes serious irritant and nuisance constantly for the city dwellers.



The sources of noise are rail road heavy transports, planes, loudly music and songs etc, which enter into homes, hospitals, schools and offices. The highest noise pollution in Dhaka city is from Paltan to High Court. There is more traffic with hospitals, residences and educational institutions in the area than in the commercial institutions. The level of noise is excessive than in quiet zones. The next worst noise pollution is around the Heart Foundation and the Paediatric Shishu Institute in Mirpur, BIRDEM hospital and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Shahbagh, Dhanmondi Government Boys' School, Jagannath University, the Secretariat area and the icddr,b area of Mohakhali.



Large numbers of children, women and elderly persons come to these areas for medical treatment and education purposes. A study reveals that the noise pollutes continuously the commuters of public transports and pedestrians. The roadside shopkeepers and members of the law enforcement are the next victimized communities.



The quiet zones are marked at the areas such as at College Gate in the Shishu Hospital areas, at the Kalyanpur Girls' School area, in front of Mugdapara General Hospital, Uttara Shahjalal Avenue and in front of the Secretariat,but practically, these are excessive noise polluted areas. Usingstone breaker machine in residential areas are prohibited, and permission from the DoE is required to organize any social or religious event.



However, the rules have never been properly implemented anywhere, the study has found. In Dhaka city, noise happens in most of the social, cultural and religious events through which songs, dances, and sermons are delivered with loud volume till midnight. In markets, loud noise is used for attracting much people in shopping. Restaurants, bars, terraces, pubs and clubs make loud music and unnecessary noise continuously at late night parties for their publicity.



Transports of roads, trains, airplanes etc ply continuously near to our residences and produce unbearable noise and the city dwellers fall into difficult. Different vehicles on Dhaka city streets produce noise by its hydraulic horns; microphones and cassette players which are also liable for streets' noise. Most of the industries use big machines with various equipments like compressors, generators, exhaust fans, grinding mills which produce big noise. Proximity of residential properties and industrial buildings in urban settings cause noise.



In this case, noise from the nearby industrial buildings might obstruct the basic well-being of the individuals living in residential properties. Under the construction activities of bridges, buildings, stations, roads, flyovers take place in almost every part of our city life accommodate more people. But the construction works propel for long run period.



Noise is basically "loud and unpleasant" sound which creates severe annoyance exceeding the acceptable level. The problem of noise pollution in Dhaka is worsening day by day because of increasing human activities and urbanization. It turns the quality of life into hazardous. Noise pollution is a subtle killer. Uncontrolled new vehicles penetrate in Dhaka city streets daily and its unscrupulous drivers use their hydraulic horns to create blaring noise unnecessarily. The city dwellers predominantly students can't concentrate on their studies and unable to sleep due to unbearable sound with causing hearing impairment. It also jeopardizes a kid's memory. Any sort of noise pollution seriously affects expecting mothers for which pregnant mothers living near big airports may birth to more crippled, deformed and immature children than those living in other places.



Excessive noise levels could create aggressive behaviour, constant stress, fatigue, depression, anxiety, hysteria and hypertension in human. It also obliges to forego most energy-draining activities. Noise pollution can create headaches, high blood pressure, cardiovascular, respiratory agitation, racing pulse, gastritis, colitis and even heart attacks. Noise affects brain responses and leads to low-performance level rates, poor memory and hard to study. High decibel noise can affect free communication between people which may lead to misunderstanding. Constant sharp noise can give us severe headache and disturb our emotional balance.



Finally, it may be suggested for exempting from such tremendous risks, the city should be split into two parts on the aspects of noise prone zone and noise free zone. In the noise prone zone, transportations will propel and residences, hospitals, educational institutions, courts, mosques and shrines will free from nuisance; raw markets and industries should be established in separate areas in this regard. But it is difficult jobs as the city has been laid out indiscriminately from the past. From now, the concerned authorities should have to formulate masterplan in order to reshuffle so that industrial area, shopping centres and markets will be built up aloof from the noise free zone.



Mir Mahfuzul Haque is a retired Professor























