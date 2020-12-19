

We hope India will now come forward bridging the gaps



It appeared promising, that the two premiers inaugurated a postal stamp of Bangabandhu and the Bangabandhu-Bapu digital exhibition. They also inaugurated the Holdibari-Chilahati rail link while launching two community development projects. Additionally, the two leaders also inked seven MoUs and adapted a 39-point joint statement following the meeting. Moreover, both countries will also organise commemorative activities including a biographical film on Bangabandhu to be shot in Bangladesh and India early next year.



However, we mark the unresolved issues are also turning into unexpected 'bones of contention' as well. Namely, Teesta water sharing, growing trade deficit and border killing issues continues to mar our bilateral ties.



Historically, our biggest next-door neighbour India has been one of our trusted and traditional allies and, especially for its unwavering support in our Liberation War in 1971. However, the bilateral ties between the two countries have often faced challenges for imbalances resulting in a one-side gain. We believe, the latest virtual meeting, held between the two leaders will pave a smooth path to resolve the unaddressed issues lingering for too long.



Most importantly, the two countries share a relationship that is not based on a zero-sum game. By the same token, Bangladesh's relations with India should not be measured by its relations with other countries and vice versa. In fact, the ties are so powerful that even the realpolitik issues-which would have been the thorniest had it been between countries with normal ties-have been peacefully resolved by the two countries. Given sheer sincerity is there, the two countries can also work together to peacefully resolve the hanging issues impeding our historical ties. Optimistically enough, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has repeatedly proved her bilateral commitments to strengthen our ties with India, where our counterpart yet falls short.



