Saturday, 19 December, 2020, 6:49 AM
Home Editorial

Published : Saturday, 19 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

We hope India will now come forward bridging the gaps

The people of Bangladesh and India have been witness to a landmark virtual meeting, taking place between Prime Ministers - Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina last Thursday. As much as the meeting was about celebrating half a century of deeper bilateral ties founded on - sincere gratitude, goodwill gestures, growing people-to-people contact, expanding connectivity, wider acknowledgements exchanged between the two leaders - it was also about unresolved and unaddressed bilateral issues.

It appeared promising, that the two premiers inaugurated a postal stamp of Bangabandhu and the Bangabandhu-Bapu digital exhibition. They also inaugurated the Holdibari-Chilahati rail link while launching two community development projects. Additionally, the two leaders also inked seven MoUs and adapted a 39-point joint statement following the meeting. Moreover, both countries will also organise commemorative activities including a biographical film on Bangabandhu to be shot in Bangladesh and India early next year.

However, we mark the unresolved issues are also turning into unexpected 'bones of contention' as well. Namely, Teesta water sharing, growing trade deficit and border killing issues continues to mar our bilateral ties.   

Historically, our biggest next-door neighbour India has been one of our trusted and traditional allies and, especially for its unwavering support in our Liberation War in 1971. However, the bilateral ties between the two countries have often faced challenges for imbalances resulting in a one-side gain. We believe, the latest virtual meeting, held between the two leaders will pave a smooth path to resolve the unaddressed issues lingering for too long.

Most importantly, the two countries share a relationship that is not based on a zero-sum game. By the same token, Bangladesh's relations with India should not be measured by its relations with other countries and vice versa. In fact, the ties are so powerful that even the realpolitik issues-which would have been the thorniest had it been between countries with normal ties-have been peacefully resolved by the two countries. Given sheer sincerity is there, the two countries can also work together to peacefully resolve the hanging issues impeding our historical ties. Optimistically enough, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has repeatedly proved her bilateral commitments to strengthen our ties with India, where our counterpart yet falls short.  

The Indian PM has markedly defined Bangladesh as a 'key pillar' to India's 'Neighbourhood First' foreign policy. We believe, it is equally important to maintain the strength of that 'pillar' in the most fair and appropriate manner to ensure mutual benefits. We hope to see win-win bilateral ties with India in the days ahead.



