36 Hefajat leaders sued over death of Allama Shafi

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 17: A case was filed on Thursday against 36 people including Hefazat-e-Islam Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque over the death of the coalition's leader Allama Ahmed Shafi.

Md Mainuddin, brother-in-law of Shafi, filed the case with Chattogram Judicial Magistrate Court-3, calling his death 'a planned murder'.

The accused include Maulana Nasir Uddin Munir, Mir Idris, Habib Ullah, Ahsan Ullah, Azizul Haque Islamabadi, Zakaria Noman Foyezi, Nuruzzaman Nomani, Abdul Matin and Mohammad Shahidullah.

Chattogram Judicial Magistrate Shiblu Kumar Dey took the case into cognizance and asked Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate it, the plaintiff's lawyer Mohammad Abu Hanif said. "It is the responsibility of the government to identify the ones involved in the 'murder' of Allama Shafi, through the judicial probe and bring them to justice. And I don't know what is holding it back?" Mainuddin Ruhi, former Hefazat Joint Secretary General, said.

On November 15 in the council session held on the Hathazari Madrasa premises, a 151-member central committee was announced. In the council, incumbent Secretary General and one of the Anti-Shafi leader Junayed Babunagari was announced as the Amir of the party while Nur Hussain Kashemi as the Secretary General who recently died.