Friday, 18 December, 2020, 3:14 PM
Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16      
DCs of 11 dists transferred

Published : Friday, 18 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

Ahead of upcoming Deputy Commissioners Conference (DC conference) scheduled to be held on January 5 next year, the government brought changes in the posts of DCs of the country's 11 districts.
Of the 11, two DCs were transferred to other districts while nine others were posted to different ministries, divisions and departments appointing 11 deputy secretaries as new DC from its qualified DC fit-list.
The Public Administration Ministry on Thursday issued separate gazette notifications in this regards.
Bagerhat DC Mamunur Rashid was transferred to Cox's Bazar while Barguna DC Mustain Billah was sent to Narayanganj as new DC.
Among the nine deputy secretaries, Prime Minister's Office's Director Mohammad Mominur Rahman was made DC in Chattogram, PMO Director Jasim Uddin Haider in Barishal, Liberation War Affairs Minister's Private Secretary Habibur Rahman was sent to Barguna, Public Safety Division's Muhammad Habibur Rahman to Narail, Local Government Division's (LGD) ANM Faizul Haque to Bagerhat, Road Transport and Bridge's Division's Aunjana Khan Majlish to Chandpur, Health Education and Family Welfare Division's Anwar Hossain Akhand to Laksmipur, Chattogram Port Authority's Secretary Yasmin Parvin Tibrizi in Bandarban and Cabinet Division's Jahangir Hossain was made DC in Sunamganj.
Sunamganj's DC Mohammad Abdul Ahad was transferred to the Bangladesh Land Port Authority as its director on deputation.
Of the other DCs withdrawn from field administration, Chandpur's Mohammad Daudul Islam was transferred to Health Education and Family Welfare Division, Chattogram's Mohammad Ilias Hossain to Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Laksmipur's Aunjan Chandra Pal to Primary and Mass Education Ministry, Cox's Bazar's Kamal Hossain to LGD, Narayanganj Md. Jasim Uddin to Financial Institution Division, Barishal's Ajiar Rahman to Agriculture Ministry and Narail's Anjuman Ara to Health Services Division as deputy secretary.


« PreviousNext »


