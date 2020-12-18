Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 December, 2020, 3:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16      
Home Front Page

112 doctors for 86,998 prisoners, IG Prisons tells HC

Published : Friday, 18 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

The office of Inspector General of Prisons today submitted a report to the High Court, saying that there are a total of 112 physicians providing treatment to 86,998 prisoners at 68 prisons across the country.
According to the report, 29 posts of doctors are now vacant. The prisons can accommodate 40,664 prisoners, whereas the number was 86,998 till August 27 last year.
The government has appointed 102 doctors on deputation for the prisons after November 5 last year when there were only 10 physicians for the treatment of all the prisoners, the report said.
The office of IG prisons submitted the report through its lawyer Shafiqul Islam to the HC in line with its earlier directive during a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer      Md JR Khan Robin on February 18 last year, seeking necessary order on the issue.
Today, the HC bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Mahmud Hassan Talukder accepted the report and said it will hold hearing on the issue after a month, Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar, said.
He said the directorate general of health services has issued a notice asking the civil surgeons across the country to assign doctors for treating prisoners in jails where the posts of doctors remain vacant.
While hearing the same petition, the HC on June 23 had asked the IG prisons to submit a report before the court, containing the number of prisoners, doctors as well as the vacant posts of physicians at jail hospitals.     -Agencies




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
36 Hefajat leaders sued over death of Allama Shafi
DCs of 11 dists transferred
112 doctors for 86,998 prisoners, IG Prisons tells HC
36 more C-19 deaths, 1,134  cases in 24 hrs
Macron tests positive for Covid-19
HC wants names, addresses of money launderers by Feb 28
coronavirus update bangladesh
BD significant pillar of India’s Neighbour First policy: Modi


Latest News
Bagha Jatin’s sculpture vandalized in Kushtia
One dies, 4 injured in Ctg bus-private car collision
Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16
Unicef to feed hungry UK children for first time in 70 year history
International Migrants Day being observed
Abdul Hye new Bangladesh Ambassador to Thailand
Dutch court case claims Shell's operations violate human rights
Cyber insurers scale back as ransomware attacks rise
Wayne Rooney's son Kai signs for Man Utd
Man killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Most Read News
Complaint lodged to start case over Allama Shafi's death
A repeat of India’s leaning towards US
Journo Kajol gets bail in all cases; No bar to release
Bangladesh, India ink 7 deals
An end of 55 years' wait: Chilahati-Haldibari rail line reopened
Padma Bridge: Economic sustainability of Bangladesh
Securing C-19 vaccine to move from new normal to new future
Innovation in affordable housing
Hasina-Modi comprehensive talks: What to expect?
Hasina-Modi holding virtual summit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft