36 more C-19 deaths, 1,134  cases in 24 hrs

The country saw 36 more deaths from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the virus to 7,192, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

At least 1,134 new infections were recorded during the period, taking the total number of people infected to 4,96,975, the release added.

A total of 13,191 samples were tested at 140 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,035,728 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 8.60 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country to date is 16.37 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

Among the deceased of Thursday, 27 were men and nine were women. All of them died at different hospitals across the country. Twenty of them died in Dhaka, eight in Chattogram, three in Rangpur, two in Rajshahi and one each in Khulna, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The infection number reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 7000 on December 12.

However, the worldwide number of Covid-19 cases reached 74,158,470 and fatalities stood at 1,647,873 at that time, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United States, the world's worst-hit country, reported 16,959,267 Covid-19 cases and 307,291 deaths. India and Brazil had the second highest case tallies.

India reported 9,932,547 cases and 144,096 deaths. And Brazil's case tally reached 7,040,608 and fatalities stood at 183,735.







