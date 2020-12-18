HC wants names, addresses of money launderers by Feb 28

The High Court (HC) on Thursday sought a detailed report by February 28 of next year from the government and the Anti-Corruption Commission on those involved in laundering money abroad, including Canada, USA, Malaysia and Singapore.

The court also wanted to know the names and addresses of money launderers and what steps have been taken against them.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order after holding hearing on separate reports submitted by the ACC and other authorities concerned on the money launderers.

It also fixed February 28 for holding further hearing and passing order on this issue.

Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the ACC while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state during the hearing.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told the court that the government had taken several measures in accordance with the law against money launderers.

Seeking time, he said the government instructed the diplomatic missions of different countries to submit a report about the money launderers.

Khurshid Alam Khan, a lawyer of ACC informed the HC that the ACC had filed cases against more than 100 people including Casino kingpins Selim Prodhan, Ismail Hossain Samrat and Khaled Mahmud for laundering money abroad.

The ACC and government have brought around Tk 70 crore as laundered money from abroad through mutual legal assistance cooperation law, he said.

Khurshid Alam Khan also said the number of money launderers and the amount of the laundered money would be more in the next report.

On November 22, the HC sought detailed information including the names and addresses of the money launderers from the authorities concerned.

The court ordered the authorities concerned including finance secretary, ACC chairman, National Board of Revenue (NBR) chairman and Bangladesh Bank governor and the Dhaka deputy commissioner to submit the report by December 17.

The HC also issued a rule asking them to explain this matter within the next four weeks.

The same HC bench passed the order as suo motu (Voluntary)

The court issued the directive after Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said he had received information from an unofficial channel that many Bangladeshis bought luxurious houses in a neighborhood called Begum Para in Canada for millions of dollars laundered from Bangladesh.











