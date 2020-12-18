BD significant pillar of India’s Neighbour First policy: Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that Bangladesh remains a 'significant pillar' of India's Neighbourhood first policy.

"It has been a priority of my government to bring depth and strength in ties with Bangladesh," he said at a virtual summit with his counterpart Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday.

Seeking to strike an emotional chord with Bangla-speaking people, Modi greeted Hasina by speaking two sentences in Bangla "Bijoy dibosher onek onek abhinandan aar poush parbon-er shubhechcha" before he began his speech.

On the occasion of "Mujib Borsha" (Mujib Year), he conveyed his best wishes on behalf of all Indians, saying "Mujib Chirantan. Bangabandhu's message is eternal and it is with this sentiment that we honour his legacy."

"Bangabandhu's legacy is clearly reflected in your (Sheikh Hasina) great leadership," he added.

The Indian premier said it is a matter of pride for him to have the opportunity today to release with Sheikh Hasina a postage stamp in honor of Bangabandhu and inaugurate digital exhibition on Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."I hope this exhibition of Bapu and Bangabandhu will inspire our youth that has a special section on Kasturba Gandhi and also respected Bangamata (Bangamata Sheikh Fajilatunnesa Mujib)," he said.

On the occasion of the 49th independence anniversary of Bangladesh, Narendra Modi said he paid homage at the national war memorials and lit gold victory torch.

Besides, he said, they are celebrating the golden victory from the 16th of December onwards during which several programmes will be organized across India.

The Indian Prime Minister also thanked Sheikh Hasina for her invitation to visit Bangladesh next year, saying, "It will be an honour for me to pay tribute to Bangabandhu along with you."

Referring to the inauguration of the digital exhibition, Modi expressed hope that the two leaders would inspire the youths of the two countries.

He congratulated Hasina on behalf of the people of India on Mujib birth centenary and thanked the Bangladesh Prime Minister for inviting him to visit her country next year. "It will be a matter of pride for me to pay tributes to Bangabandhu" at that time, Modi added.

The Indian Primer pays tribute to the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh whom Modi has hailed as "one of the greatest personalities of the last century."

Modi said, "It is a matter of pride for us to celebrate with Bangladesh the latter's victory over anti-liberation forces" and paid tributes to those who sacrificed their lives to win the Liberation War.

He said Bangabandhu's messages are 'eternally relevant and it is in this spirit that we respect his legacy whose glimpses are clearly reflected in your leadership.'

The Indian Primer said that his government has focused on maintaining strong relations with Bangladesh right from day one it came to power in May 2014.

Modi lauded Hasina's leadership, which he said 'reflected the traits of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,' according to the Indian media reports.







