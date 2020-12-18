Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 December, 2020, 3:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16      
Home Front Page

Dhaka, Delhi sign seven instruments

Published : Friday, 18 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh and India have signed seven instruments at a virtual summit on Thursday before the much-awaited talk between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
Officials concerned signed the MoUs on behalf of Bangladesh while Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Vikram K
Doraiswami inked them on his country's behalf at the National Guest House Padma.
Both the premiers witnessed the signing of the documents virtually that includes framework of Understanding on cooperation in hydrocarbon sector, framework agreement on high impact community development projects, protocol on trans-boundary elephant conservation, MoU on supply of equipment and improvement of garbage/solid waste disposal ground in Barishal City Corporation, MoU on cooperation in the field of agriculture, MoU between the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum,, Dhaka and National Museum, New Delhi and terms of reference of India-Bangladesh CEOs Forum.
Besides, the resumption of the Chilahati-Haldibari rail link, a pre-1965 connectivity line, was jointly inaugurated by the two prime ministers at the summit that started at 11:30am.
A commemorative stamp issued by the Postal Department of India in honour of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was also launched.
The two leaders jointly inaugurated the Bangabandhu-Bapuji Digital Exhibition that is being hosted from New Delhi to honour the contributions of the two nations' respective fathers Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Mahatma Gandhi and the mark they left on the history of the 20th century.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
36 Hefajat leaders sued over death of Allama Shafi
DCs of 11 dists transferred
112 doctors for 86,998 prisoners, IG Prisons tells HC
36 more C-19 deaths, 1,134  cases in 24 hrs
Macron tests positive for Covid-19
HC wants names, addresses of money launderers by Feb 28
coronavirus update bangladesh
BD significant pillar of India’s Neighbour First policy: Modi


Latest News
Bagha Jatin’s sculpture vandalized in Kushtia
One dies, 4 injured in Ctg bus-private car collision
Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16
Unicef to feed hungry UK children for first time in 70 year history
International Migrants Day being observed
Abdul Hye new Bangladesh Ambassador to Thailand
Dutch court case claims Shell's operations violate human rights
Cyber insurers scale back as ransomware attacks rise
Wayne Rooney's son Kai signs for Man Utd
Man killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Most Read News
Complaint lodged to start case over Allama Shafi's death
A repeat of India’s leaning towards US
Journo Kajol gets bail in all cases; No bar to release
Bangladesh, India ink 7 deals
An end of 55 years' wait: Chilahati-Haldibari rail line reopened
Padma Bridge: Economic sustainability of Bangladesh
Securing C-19 vaccine to move from new normal to new future
Innovation in affordable housing
Hasina-Modi comprehensive talks: What to expect?
Hasina-Modi holding virtual summit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft