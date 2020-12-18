Dhaka, Delhi sign seven instruments

Bangladesh and India have signed seven instruments at a virtual summit on Thursday before the much-awaited talk between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Officials concerned signed the MoUs on behalf of Bangladesh while Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Vikram K

Doraiswami inked them on his country's behalf at the National Guest House Padma.

Both the premiers witnessed the signing of the documents virtually that includes framework of Understanding on cooperation in hydrocarbon sector, framework agreement on high impact community development projects, protocol on trans-boundary elephant conservation, MoU on supply of equipment and improvement of garbage/solid waste disposal ground in Barishal City Corporation, MoU on cooperation in the field of agriculture, MoU between the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum,, Dhaka and National Museum, New Delhi and terms of reference of India-Bangladesh CEOs Forum.

Besides, the resumption of the Chilahati-Haldibari rail link, a pre-1965 connectivity line, was jointly inaugurated by the two prime ministers at the summit that started at 11:30am.

A commemorative stamp issued by the Postal Department of India in honour of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was also launched.

The two leaders jointly inaugurated the Bangabandhu-Bapuji Digital Exhibition that is being hosted from New Delhi to honour the contributions of the two nations' respective fathers Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Mahatma Gandhi and the mark they left on the history of the 20th century.







