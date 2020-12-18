Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 December, 2020, 3:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16      
Home Front Page

Modi invites BD to join BRICS Bank, Hasina agrees

Published : Friday, 18 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Bangladesh to join the New Development Bank or BRICS Bank, a multilateral institution which mobilises resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in emerging economies.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her interest in being a part of the initiative,
Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Vikram Doraiswami said in Dhaka on Thursday.
Current members of the new bank are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
36 Hefajat leaders sued over death of Allama Shafi
DCs of 11 dists transferred
112 doctors for 86,998 prisoners, IG Prisons tells HC
36 more C-19 deaths, 1,134  cases in 24 hrs
Macron tests positive for Covid-19
HC wants names, addresses of money launderers by Feb 28
coronavirus update bangladesh
BD significant pillar of India’s Neighbour First policy: Modi


Latest News
Bagha Jatin’s sculpture vandalized in Kushtia
One dies, 4 injured in Ctg bus-private car collision
Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16
Unicef to feed hungry UK children for first time in 70 year history
International Migrants Day being observed
Abdul Hye new Bangladesh Ambassador to Thailand
Dutch court case claims Shell's operations violate human rights
Cyber insurers scale back as ransomware attacks rise
Wayne Rooney's son Kai signs for Man Utd
Man killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Most Read News
Complaint lodged to start case over Allama Shafi's death
A repeat of India’s leaning towards US
Journo Kajol gets bail in all cases; No bar to release
Bangladesh, India ink 7 deals
An end of 55 years' wait: Chilahati-Haldibari rail line reopened
Padma Bridge: Economic sustainability of Bangladesh
Securing C-19 vaccine to move from new normal to new future
Innovation in affordable housing
Hasina-Modi comprehensive talks: What to expect?
Hasina-Modi holding virtual summit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft