Modi invites BD to join BRICS Bank, Hasina agrees

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Bangladesh to join the New Development Bank or BRICS Bank, a multilateral institution which mobilises resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in emerging economies.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her interest in being a part of the initiative,

Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Vikram Doraiswami said in Dhaka on Thursday.

Current members of the new bank are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. -bdnews24.com







